Pancake in the pan by boxplayer
Photo 1904

Pancake in the pan

One of the first of many - choose your filling from sugar and lemon, Nutella and bananas, Cointreau, and mixed berries.

Bright spot https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-02-21
Silver birches in monochrome https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-02-21

21 February 2023
Walthamstow E17
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
521% complete

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I am a sugar and lemon girl and really enjoyed them yesterday.
February 22nd, 2023  
Sharon Lee ace
Sugar and lemon please
February 22nd, 2023  
