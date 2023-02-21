Bright spot

On a dull morning, a contrast after yesterday's bright day. Walking through the parks into the office. People dropping like flies at work - Caroline joining Alex and H off with various lurgies. In Alex's case it's COVID.
Grace came round after work to join us for pancakes - ate far too much as usual, but I love a pancake. Prosecco, red wine and general nibbles didn't help.
1. More daffodils are out, crocuses coming and green buds on the willow tree.
2. Bumped into Scottish Amanda outside the office on the way back from choir - always nice to see her.
3. Sugar and lemon pancakes - simplest is the best.