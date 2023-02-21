Previous
Bright spot by boxplayer
52 / 365

Bright spot

On a dull morning, a contrast after yesterday's bright day. Walking through the parks into the office. People dropping like flies at work - Caroline joining Alex and H off with various lurgies. In Alex's case it's COVID.

Grace came round after work to join us for pancakes - ate far too much as usual, but I love a pancake. Prosecco, red wine and general nibbles didn't help.

1. More daffodils are out, crocuses coming and green buds on the willow tree.
2. Bumped into Scottish Amanda outside the office on the way back from choir - always nice to see her.
3. Sugar and lemon pancakes - simplest is the best.

Pancake in the pan https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-02-21
Silver birches in monochrome https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-02-21

21 February 2023
Green Park SW1
21st February 2023

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Susan Wakely ace
Daffy to me are happy flowers, so bright and cheerful.
February 22nd, 2023  
