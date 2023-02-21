Sign up
Photo 1590
Silver birches in monochrome
Flash of Red February: Landscapes
February Words of the Month: Landscape
My little pocket park landscape that I walk through to the office has some nice birch trees by the lake.
Bright spot
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-02-21
Pancake in the pan
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-02-21
21 February 2023
St James's Park SW1
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Yearly themes
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
21st February 2023 8:05am
tree
,
black and white
,
bark
,
trees
,
park
,
landscape
,
lake
,
birch
,
st james's park
,
silver birches
,
birches
,
silver birch
,
for2023
,
feb23words
Susan Wakely
ace
Silver birch works so well in B&W because of its interesting bark.
February 22nd, 2023
