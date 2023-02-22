Previous
Winter gardens by boxplayer
Photo 1591

Winter gardens

Flash of Red February: Landscapes
February Words of the Month: Garden

The William Morris gardens in the park looking quiet and ready for spring to spring.

22 February 2023
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
435% complete

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
February 22nd, 2023  
Nigel Rogers ace
This has come out really well in monochrome, nice lines and composition.
February 22nd, 2023  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
February 22nd, 2023  
