William Morris gardens by boxplayer
53 / 365

William Morris gardens

In the park. About 10 minutes after I'd come off my bike.

We got up with Grace this morning as she was working and Dave made her coffee and brought out the cereal. A murky start to the day and it was raining quite heavily. This cleared up thank goodness in time for me to cycle to Zumba.

Good class and I was cycling towards the park to take a picture of their gardens when I misjudged a raised part of the cycle path and went tumbling down - my bike landing heavily on my knee. Some passing chaps came over and helped me up.

Was excruciating though and I was so cross as I'm normally so careful with those raised edges - have come off because of those before. A lot of bruising and redness, swelling and numbness but everything is still moving so I can't have done much damage. Though the numbness is very disconcerting - still there.

Not sure if I'll be going to the balfolk session I'd been planning on doing later.

3 good things
1. I fell on my less-bad knee - goodness knows what might have happened if it had been the other one.
2. So lucky to have someone at home ready to cosset me and put honey (!!) on my bruise and bring me tea, wine and cake.
3. Nice passers-by coming over and hoisting me up.

Winter gardens https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-02-22

22 February 2023
Walthamstow E17
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
14% complete

Oli Lindenskov
Nice garden😊
February 22nd, 2023  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
February 22nd, 2023  
