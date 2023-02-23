Traffic cone party

Toyed with this one for my landscape image but much preferred it in colour.
Into the office today but avoided the long walk through the parks just to make sure knee was okay. Thanks for all the good wishes after my tumble yesterday. It's now the mother of all purply swollen bruises but nothing too bad - although still numb around the surface.
3 good things
1. Difficult conversation with team member seemed to go okay.
2. Jess was down from Sheffield - went to lunch in the canteen with Ivan and also M and J from the intranet team.
3. Watched Chris Packham's programme about autism very interesting.