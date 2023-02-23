Previous
Traffic cone party by boxplayer
54 / 365

Traffic cone party

Toyed with this one for my landscape image but much preferred it in colour.

Into the office today but avoided the long walk through the parks just to make sure knee was okay. Thanks for all the good wishes after my tumble yesterday. It's now the mother of all purply swollen bruises but nothing too bad - although still numb around the surface.

3 good things
1. Difficult conversation with team member seemed to go okay.
2. Jess was down from Sheffield - went to lunch in the canteen with Ivan and also M and J from the intranet team.
3. Watched Chris Packham's programme about autism very interesting.

23 February 2023
Westminster SW1
23rd February 2023

Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project.
Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
you have big cones in London box'
February 23rd, 2023  
