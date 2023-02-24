Not a pretty sight

My swollen bruised knee after my tumble on Wednesday.Working from home today and quite cold - mix of light rain and sun. There's talk of a beast from the east next week but apparently it could as easily go the other way.Mash-up supper of honeyed aubergines, boletus, taramasalata and flatbreads with Picard.A year ago, the Russian invasion of Ukraine shitshow started.3 good things1. All 3 of yesterday's images are on the popular page and Best Foot Forward has made the Top Twenty. What a nice lot you are.2. Chocolate through the post - our gift subscription from Cocoa Runners.3. What can you say - the biggie - my home and community is currently safe and free from the fear of attack and invasion.Shedland through the window24 February 2023Walthamstow E17