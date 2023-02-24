Previous
Not a pretty sight by boxplayer
55 / 365

Not a pretty sight

My swollen bruised knee after my tumble on Wednesday.

Working from home today and quite cold - mix of light rain and sun. There's talk of a beast from the east next week but apparently it could as easily go the other way.

Mash-up supper of honeyed aubergines, boletus, taramasalata and flatbreads with Picard.

A year ago, the Russian invasion of Ukraine shitshow started.

3 good things
1. All 3 of yesterday's images are on the popular page and Best Foot Forward has made the Top Twenty. What a nice lot you are.
2. Chocolate through the post - our gift subscription from Cocoa Runners.
3. What can you say - the biggie - my home and community is currently safe and free from the fear of attack and invasion.

24 February 2023
Walthamstow E17
24th February 2023

Lesley ace
Ouch that looks very painful. Your lunch, on the other hand, sounds delicious!
February 24th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Wow that looks swollen & painful…. We use our knee joints all the time so you will be in pain! Snow next week they say……no more slipping hopefully though!
February 24th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Ouch. Every good reason for a relaxing weekend.
February 24th, 2023  
