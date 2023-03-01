Salmon and haddock fishcake

At the Ivy Café. Splendid meal with pea and wild nettle soup to start and a chocolate bombe and cheese to finish.
Restless night as my knee seemed very hot and bothersome, someone decided to put stuff in their wheelie bins at 3am and a fox was squeaking and whimpering outside the window.
Halloumi brunch and quite a bit of accordion practice before we left, slightly later than ideal, for Richmond. In the end, we had plenty of time and got there in time to join the queue of extremely well groomed elderly denizens of south west London waiting to enter the theatre for Fisherman's Friends the Musical. We thought the solitary young person in DMs in front of us must have got confused and joined the wrong queue.
Show was a feel good sensation - the true story of the Cornish 'buoy' band as the poster said. Sea shanties, with added accordions from Hazel Askew (alongside lots of other instruments) - what's not to love.
The Ivy after for a tasty early dinner and the overground home to chill.