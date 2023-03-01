Previous
Next
Salmon and haddock fishcake by boxplayer
60 / 365

Salmon and haddock fishcake

At the Ivy Café. Splendid meal with pea and wild nettle soup to start and a chocolate bombe and cheese to finish.

Restless night as my knee seemed very hot and bothersome, someone decided to put stuff in their wheelie bins at 3am and a fox was squeaking and whimpering outside the window.

Halloumi brunch and quite a bit of accordion practice before we left, slightly later than ideal, for Richmond. In the end, we had plenty of time and got there in time to join the queue of extremely well groomed elderly denizens of south west London waiting to enter the theatre for Fisherman's Friends the Musical. We thought the solitary young person in DMs in front of us must have got confused and joined the wrong queue.

Show was a feel good sensation - the true story of the Cornish 'buoy' band as the poster said. Sea shanties, with added accordions from Hazel Askew (alongside lots of other instruments) - what's not to love.

The Ivy after for a tasty early dinner and the overground home to chill.

All good things.

Fisherman's Friends https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-03-01
A muddle of daffodils https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-03-01

1 March 2023
Richmond, Surrey
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
16% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Looks tasty.
March 1st, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Now that looks delicious
March 1st, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Yum yum!
March 1st, 2023  
Sharon Lee ace
Looks good, yum
March 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise