Photo 1919
Bed socks
That my sister managed to crochet this evening.
Tulips in a bucket
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-04-01
Rainbow month 2023
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-04-01
1 April 2023
Walthamstow E17
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7293
photos
162
followers
178
following
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
1st April 2023 10:09pm
Tags
slippers
,
socks
,
crochet
,
sock
,
bed socks
Islandgirl
ace
Wow that's great!
April 1st, 2023
