Previous
Next
Tulips in a bucket by boxplayer
91 / 365

Tulips in a bucket

They were throwing out old tulip bulbs at Dave's work, so he brought them home.

Had a bath this morning and luckily I was nearly done with it before the on-call phone rang with a plea for help with the data release. Didn't take too long though and I headed out after to the village to pick up interesting cheeses, fruit and sundry nibbles.

Mum came over later and once sister S was back from her gallery visits we had hot cross buns and tea. Once Dave was back from his music session (I hadn't gone, being on call), I made us all a Paloma (grapefruit juice, lime and tequila) and ordered bento boxes from Taro. Very filling and yummy while we watched Frozen 2.

3 good things
1. Quite a lot of accordion playing including going through the Wensleydale tunes.
2. Chocolate baklava and scamorza.
3. My sister managed to crochet my mum some bed socks before the evening was out.

Bed socks https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-04-01
Rainbow month 2023 https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-04-01

1 April 2023
Walthamstow E17
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Fabulous free tulips! Crocheting a pair of bedsocks in an evening is pretty impressive
April 1st, 2023  
Cathy Donohoue ace
Gorgeous.
April 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise