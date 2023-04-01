Tulips in a bucket

They were throwing out old tulip bulbs at Dave's work, so he brought them home.
Had a bath this morning and luckily I was nearly done with it before the on-call phone rang with a plea for help with the data release. Didn't take too long though and I headed out after to the village to pick up interesting cheeses, fruit and sundry nibbles.
Mum came over later and once sister S was back from her gallery visits we had hot cross buns and tea. Once Dave was back from his music session (I hadn't gone, being on call), I made us all a Paloma (grapefruit juice, lime and tequila) and ordered bento boxes from Taro. Very filling and yummy while we watched Frozen 2.
3 good things
1. Quite a lot of accordion playing including going through the Wensleydale tunes.
2. Chocolate baklava and scamorza.
3. My sister managed to crochet my mum some bed socks before the evening was out.