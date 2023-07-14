Sign up
Photo 1986
Umbrellas at the Royal Albert Hall
Still raining after a sodden day of fairly constant precipitation.
Expectant
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-07-14
14 July 2023
South Kensington SW7
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7497
photos
168
followers
189
following
544% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
14th July 2023 6:37pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
weather
,
rain
,
rainy
,
wet
,
umbrella
,
umbrellas
,
royal albert hall
,
proms
,
albert memorial
,
bbc proms
