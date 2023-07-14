Previous
Umbrellas at the Royal Albert Hall by boxplayer
Photo 1986

Umbrellas at the Royal Albert Hall

Still raining after a sodden day of fairly constant precipitation.

Expectant https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-07-14

14 July 2023
South Kensington SW7
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
544% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise