Previous
Photo 1991
A mess of umbrellas
A soggy day and the Ashmolean hall was strewn with umbrellas.
Minotaur
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-07-22
22 July 2023
Oxford
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
0
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7511
photos
169
followers
189
following
545% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
22nd July 2023 2:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
rainy
,
wet
,
umbrella
,
umbrellas
,
ashmolean
