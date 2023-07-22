Previous
Minotaur by boxplayer
203 / 365

Minotaur

A marble sculpture found in Athens dating from 1-300 CE. Part of the exhibition Labyrinth: Knossos Myth and Reality at the Ashmolean in Oxford.

Early rushed start after very little sleep having got back just before 1am yesterday. Got to Victoria in time for the 9.20 Oxford Tube (avoiding any strike disruption and 40 quid cheaper each) for 2 hours of minor discomfort as I tried to stretch out my leg.

Raining by the time we got to Oxford and it peed down more or less the whole day - felt quite autumnal. Grabbed tea and shared a sandwich and cake in the café before entering the exhibition.

Very good and interesting with loads of artefacts from Greece - sculptures, ceramics, friezes and grave finds. Telling the story of the abiding myth of the labyrinth, the search for the real labyrinth and the discovery of the Minoan palace at Knossos. The exhibition also included information on how controversial figure Evans reconstructed parts of the palace, some of this interesting in its own right being very much of its time.

Late lunch in the King's Arms, having rushed there in the rain, finding a table for Dave to enjoy his double chocolate stout and for us to share fish and chips and a veggie burger.

Tea and cakes in Love Coffee on the high street after and a stroll back to the bus station to catch the bus - no queues and we got a nice seat upstairs. Long journey home in the rain to crash out rather exhausted.

All good things.

A mess of umbrellas https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-07-22

22 July 2023
Oxford
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
55% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
they were very creative even back then!
July 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise