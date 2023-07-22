A marble sculpture found in Athens dating from 1-300 CE. Part of the exhibition Labyrinth: Knossos Myth and Reality at the Ashmolean in Oxford.
Early rushed start after very little sleep having got back just before 1am yesterday. Got to Victoria in time for the 9.20 Oxford Tube (avoiding any strike disruption and 40 quid cheaper each) for 2 hours of minor discomfort as I tried to stretch out my leg.
Raining by the time we got to Oxford and it peed down more or less the whole day - felt quite autumnal. Grabbed tea and shared a sandwich and cake in the café before entering the exhibition.
Very good and interesting with loads of artefacts from Greece - sculptures, ceramics, friezes and grave finds. Telling the story of the abiding myth of the labyrinth, the search for the real labyrinth and the discovery of the Minoan palace at Knossos. The exhibition also included information on how controversial figure Evans reconstructed parts of the palace, some of this interesting in its own right being very much of its time.
Late lunch in the King's Arms, having rushed there in the rain, finding a table for Dave to enjoy his double chocolate stout and for us to share fish and chips and a veggie burger.
Tea and cakes in Love Coffee on the high street after and a stroll back to the bus station to catch the bus - no queues and we got a nice seat upstairs. Long journey home in the rain to crash out rather exhausted.