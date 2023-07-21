Previous
Jamboree evening by boxplayer
202 / 365

Jamboree evening

Fabulous night of music with balfolk band Cri du Canard and, playing a lot of Québécois music, Club Debris at Jamboree.

Hear the music as they join forces https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-07-21

Worked from home as was quiet tired when I woke up, preparing halloumi peppers for supper while Dave got 40 winks before our night out.

Arrived at Jamboree early to grab a table and stools - time to chat with Jo and drink a margarita. C and S as well as E and her friend W arrived later.

Brilliant music and we danced loads. Balfolk dances for Cri du Canard but when Club Debris came on doing their high octane Québécois tunes and their stepdancer providing more percussion, the dancers carried on. At the end, both bands joined forces for some common tunes.

Entertainingly, we spent a lot of the evening trying to work out if it was really Hugh Bonneville in the crowd or his stunt double.

Loads of good things, friends, dancing, music, young people dancing and playing music, cocktails.....

Margarita time https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-07-21
Club Debris and Cri du Canard https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-07-21

21 July 2023
King's Cross WC1
Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Must have been out of this world!
July 22nd, 2023  
