Previous
Lyra's Oxford by boxplayer
204 / 365

Lyra's Oxford

And Once Upon a Time in the North and Serpentine. Mini stories in the His Dark Materials world by Philip Pullman. Very sweet and nicely illustrated.

A fretful day unable to relax somehow even though I didn't leave the house. Backed up a whole batch of photos from mid-June onwards.

3 good things
1. No rain to speak of today, a nice respite - we saw Fernanda had sheltered in the hutch.
2. We finally ordered a washing machine that, all being well, will fit in the tiny space that the cowboys who redeveloped our house left for that purpose. Basically it's the exact size of the narrowest machine on sale.
3. Dave made me tea and snacks mid-afternoon to cheer me up.

23 July 2023
Walthamstow E17
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
55% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
He’s a great author.
How lovely to be served tea & Scooby snacks - perfect
July 23rd, 2023  
Bill Davidson
An interesting collection.
July 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise