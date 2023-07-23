Lyra's Oxford

And Once Upon a Time in the North and Serpentine. Mini stories in the His Dark Materials world by Philip Pullman. Very sweet and nicely illustrated.



A fretful day unable to relax somehow even though I didn't leave the house. Backed up a whole batch of photos from mid-June onwards.



3 good things

1. No rain to speak of today, a nice respite - we saw Fernanda had sheltered in the hutch.

2. We finally ordered a washing machine that, all being well, will fit in the tiny space that the cowboys who redeveloped our house left for that purpose. Basically it's the exact size of the narrowest machine on sale.

3. Dave made me tea and snacks mid-afternoon to cheer me up.



