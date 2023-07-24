Previous
Wet afternoon by boxplayer
Wet afternoon

It was only supposed to be a bit rainy in the morning, but it ended up being quite mizzly for longer periods and into the afternoon. Snaily takes advantage.

Working from home on tedious ticket tracking stuff. Cycled to get top-up shopping after as niece M is staying over, arriving quite late.

The deaths of George Alagaih and Trevor Francis were reported today.

3 good things
1. We have a new food court in the mall with street food outlets.
2. Our weather is gloriously normal at the moment, cool and damp - the wild fires in Greece look horrific.
3. Saffron cashews from the International Supermarket - delightfully moreish.

24 July 2023
Walthamstow E17
