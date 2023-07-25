Damp and bright

Was this morning. Overnight rain had left everything wet and glittering in very bright early sunshine. No more rain and the sun appeared for periods during the day.
Worked from home again while M took herself off for a wander. Dave and I took her for sushi and bento at Taro after work, such good food.
3 good things
1. Fernanda the fox had again found shelter in the hutch, much to the delight of M.
2. Sidmouth festival programme out and after a crowdfunding campaign to get their dance floor has got a full week of dances in including a one-off Bismarcks reunion.
3. New washing machine delivery and installation booked in for next week.