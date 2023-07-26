Getting stuck in

One of the many thousands of bees on our overgrown lavender bush and the wild expanses of borage and viper's bugloss. Breakfast outside with M before she left to get her train to Nottingham.
Finally made up my mind to go back to Zumba - the knees aren't getting any better sitting around - and it's probably making them worse. Stayed very disciplined and tried not to jump about too much.
Wandered round a few shops in the high street picking up some more linen tunics in the cheap Italian linens shop. Home for leftover pasta in the garden and to do more photo back-up work. Staying healthy, will be cooking a chard, bean and pasta soup later - there should be some left over as sister T is coming to stay tomorrow.
3 good things
1. Doing some exercise.
2. Mum feeling relatively good today and went to visit her friends.
3. Bee takeover in the garden.