Previous
Apple cake and berries by boxplayer
Photo 2008

Apple cake and berries

Dessert after our music session.

Post-lunch session https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-08-20

20 August 2023
Walthamstow E17
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
550% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
That looks good.
August 20th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
All looks very nice.
August 20th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
mmmmmm lovely
August 20th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
How delicious!
August 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise