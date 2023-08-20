Sign up
Photo 2008
Apple cake and berries
Dessert after our music session.
Post-lunch session
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-08-20
20 August 2023
Walthamstow E17
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
4
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7559
photos
163
followers
185
following
550% complete
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
20th August 2023 5:20pm
blackberry
,
cake
,
dessert
,
raspberry
,
raspberries
,
blackberries
,
pudding
,
cake"
,
”apple
Susan Wakely
ace
That looks good.
August 20th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
All looks very nice.
August 20th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
mmmmmm lovely
August 20th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
How delicious!
August 20th, 2023
