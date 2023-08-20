Previous
Post-lunch session by boxplayer
232 / 365

Post-lunch session

E together with W and little F came over for lunch and to play a few tunes with me and Dave. A beautiful warm sunny day for it. Didn't feel like I stopped today and had a terrible night's sleep. Was awake for hours seemingly - probably the vaccines kicking in.

Cycled to the farmers' market and Lidl for top-up shopping, hoping for the fish stall, but it wasn't there. Back with my loads, prepared lunch - salmon foil parcels tray-baked potatoes, courgettes and cherry tomatoes, plus a watermelon, feta and fennel salads.

Ate outside before playing for a bit and ending the afternoon with the yummy apple cake they'd brought with cheese and fruit.

Exhausted now and sitting on the bed - alternating between WhatsApp convos with S who's having marital problems and G who's away with friends but has fallen out with one of them.

Alas, England were beaten by Spain today.

Apple cake and berries https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-08-20

20 August 2023
Walthamstow E17
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
63% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A fun capture.
August 20th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Looking happy.
August 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise