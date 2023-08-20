Post-lunch session

E together with W and little F came over for lunch and to play a few tunes with me and Dave. A beautiful warm sunny day for it. Didn't feel like I stopped today and had a terrible night's sleep. Was awake for hours seemingly - probably the vaccines kicking in.
Cycled to the farmers' market and Lidl for top-up shopping, hoping for the fish stall, but it wasn't there. Back with my loads, prepared lunch - salmon foil parcels tray-baked potatoes, courgettes and cherry tomatoes, plus a watermelon, feta and fennel salads.
Ate outside before playing for a bit and ending the afternoon with the yummy apple cake they'd brought with cheese and fruit.
Exhausted now and sitting on the bed - alternating between WhatsApp convos with S who's having marital problems and G who's away with friends but has fallen out with one of them.