Previous
Conker competition by boxplayer
Photo 2044

Conker competition

After the ceilidh, scores were settled during the conker competition. Jo, right, won.

Gas can minion https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-10-28

28 October 2023
Near Godalming, Surrey
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
560% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
I remember doing that at school. Apparently it's banned now!
October 29th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
@jamibann not in a grown up late night music event ha ha - it did come with a health and safety disclaimer....
October 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise