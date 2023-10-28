Gas can minion

In the grounds of the very swanky public girls school we're at for our workshop weekend - very creative. And a lot of puddles around after a day of more or less constant showers. These got progressively more frequent and longer as the day wore on.
Slightly restless night in the little student box room and breakfast in the canteen before a day of workshops - with a lot of trying to navigate around the warren of blocks and rooms of the school.
Started with arranging for box and fiddle with a little small group work with Archie and Tom but the rest of the day was with Archie going through techniques for improving playing including a fair bit of theory. Last session on composition I just listened in on for the first part before retiring to relax in my room.
Food was very impressive and plentiful - veggie sausage and mash for lunch and mexican enchiladas, potato wedges, cauli fritters, sweetcorn and guacamole for dinner. You helped yourself and could go up for seconds - not perfect for my gannet stomach. Puddings not as good though, an indifferent chocolate mousse and fruit.
Evening with a mini concert and ceilidh with all the tutors. Excellent music for dancing which I did a lot of. Followed by a conker competition and a session till 1ish (old time, clocks went back).
And some sad late night breaking news - Matthew Perry from Friends has died in what seems to be an accidental drowning at his home.