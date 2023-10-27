Previous
Session by boxplayer
300 / 365

Session

On the first evening of Folk Inspiration's Big Workshop Weekend - Archie Churchill-Moss and Tom Moore joining in the session.

After I'd seen Dave off and packed, worked from home until lunchtime before heading to Waterloo to catch the train to Guildford. Ak expensive taxi ride later and I was at the school venue. Checked in and found my single bedroom - a girls' boarding school so it was small with a desk but also an ensuite. Tea and chitchat in the common room before dinner - a very nice bolognese with mediterranean veg and garlic bread.

Intro meeting after and then the session till 11 when we all had to turn into pumpkins as staff live in the block so wouldn't appreciate the late music.

27 October 2023
Near Godalming
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
82% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
I like the relaxed and casual vibe here.
October 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise