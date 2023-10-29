End of the weekend

Playing through a few of the things we'd learned with the tutors. Weather had calmed down a bit by now, lots of rain again in the earlier part of the day.



Nice to have the extra hour as the clocks went back and breakfast was later anyway at 9. Workshop with Archie learning a tricky bourrée, La Goulotte, before another huge lunch of vegan cottage pie. Another tricky tune, a Swedish polska after lunch, before we all congregated for the final meeting and play through.



Kirsten gave me, Nigel and John O a lift to Guildford and the fast train got me into Waterloo in half an hour. Home to enjoy all the naughty things Dave had bought from the supermarket with my cheese and sardines on toast - haribos, crumpets and jam doughnuts. I can't let him loose in a supermarket on his own.



Near Godalming, Surrey