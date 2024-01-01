Previous
New Year's Day breakfast by boxplayer
Photo 2074

New Year's Day breakfast

C looks rather fetching in one of the leftover wigs.

Wig remnants https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-01-01
December festive words https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-01-01

1 January 2024
Beeston, Nottingham
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
568% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise