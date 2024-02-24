Sign up
Previous
Photo 2097
Fundraising
Watching the fundraising marathon of trad music organised for Jo who's an extremely talented percussionist but is currently fighting stage 4 colon cancer.
https://www.justgiving.com/page/karen-tweed-joglow
Rowing on the Lea
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-02-24
Running on the marshes
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-02-24
24 February 2024
Walthamstow E17
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
24th February 2024 8:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
book
,
candle
,
television
Susan Wakely
ace
Sounds a great fundraising event.
February 24th, 2024
