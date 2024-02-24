Previous
Watching the fundraising marathon of trad music organised for Jo who's an extremely talented percussionist but is currently fighting stage 4 colon cancer. https://www.justgiving.com/page/karen-tweed-joglow

24 February 2024
Walthamstow E17
Susan Wakely ace
Sounds a great fundraising event.
February 24th, 2024  
