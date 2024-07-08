Previous
Battenburg by boxplayer
Battenburg

Ivan's seriously impressive home-baked battenburg cake. Very acceptable. As if I hadn't eaten enough cake during my week away.

Having a chat https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-07-08

8 July 2024
Westminster SW1
8th July 2024

Carole Sandford ace
That looks fab! I’m rather partial to marzipan 😋
July 8th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
You can tell that’s not mass made!
July 8th, 2024  
