Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2178
Battenburg
Ivan's seriously impressive home-baked battenburg cake. Very acceptable. As if I hadn't eaten enough cake during my week away.
Having a chat
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-07-08
8 July 2024
Westminster SW1
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8211
photos
182
followers
208
following
596% complete
View this month »
2171
2172
2173
2174
2175
2176
2177
2178
Latest from all albums
184
2175
2176
185
2177
186
187
2178
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
8th July 2024 2:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cake
,
baking
,
home-made
,
battenburg
,
battenburg cake
Carole Sandford
ace
That looks fab! I’m rather partial to marzipan 😋
July 8th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
You can tell that’s not mass made!
July 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close