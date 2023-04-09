Previous
Spring blossom by busylady
Spring blossom

We had a walk around Titchmarsh nature reserve yesterday and found this emerging blossom. I think it may be a small apple tree but I'm not sure.
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 3. I love...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful capture and great focus on the tree blossom !
April 10th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely image
April 10th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely flowers & leaves, nicely captured!
April 10th, 2023  
