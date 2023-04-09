Sign up
159 / 365
Spring blossom
We had a walk around Titchmarsh nature reserve yesterday and found this emerging blossom. I think it may be a small apple tree but I'm not sure.
9th April 2023
9th Apr 23
3
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 3. I love...
3290
photos
130
followers
173
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
Spoiled for choice
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
9th April 2023 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
spring
,
blossom
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful capture and great focus on the tree blossom !
April 10th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely image
April 10th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely flowers & leaves, nicely captured!
April 10th, 2023
