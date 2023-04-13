Previous
The woodstove is on. by busylady
160 / 365

The woodstove is on.

It's chilly outside! Thanks to Pat @happypat for the inspiration for this photo
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Judith Johnson

@busylady
Carole Sandford ace
Ooh that looks so cosy! It is cold tonight here too.
April 13th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A cosy image
April 13th, 2023  
