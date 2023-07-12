Previous
Ely Cathedral by busylady
183 / 365

Ely Cathedral

We had a lovely girl's day out, visiting a fabulous textile exhibition. Including coffee, lunch and a cream tea, all topped off by getting soaked in a heavy downpour! An unusual view of the cathedral taken from the Almonry gardens.
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 3. I love...
50% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
it is an impressive building Judith
July 12th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful capture of this magical building! I know it can be seen for miles around.
July 12th, 2023  
Sarah Bremner ace
Gorgeous. One of my favourite places in the world.
July 12th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a gorgeous building!
July 12th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful cathedral fav
July 12th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Stunning building
July 12th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise