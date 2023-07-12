Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
183 / 365
Ely Cathedral
We had a lovely girl's day out, visiting a fabulous textile exhibition. Including coffee, lunch and a cream tea, all topped off by getting soaked in a heavy downpour! An unusual view of the cathedral taken from the Almonry gardens.
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
7
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 3. I love...
3407
photos
135
followers
181
following
50% complete
View this month »
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
183
Latest from all albums
3142
3143
3144
3145
3146
3147
183
3148
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
Spoiled for choice
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
12th July 2023 2:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
cathedral
,
stormy
,
ely
Phil Howcroft
ace
it is an impressive building Judith
July 12th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful capture of this magical building! I know it can be seen for miles around.
July 12th, 2023
Sarah Bremner
ace
Gorgeous. One of my favourite places in the world.
July 12th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a gorgeous building!
July 12th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful cathedral fav
July 12th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Stunning building
July 12th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 12th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close