Lunch spot by busylady
Lunch spot

This was our coffee and afternoon tea stop yesterday. A little tea room near to the cathedral. In the morning we met a group of older men here, who were enjoying a good old natter. They called themselves the Ely Grumpies!
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Christine Sztukowski
Lovely
July 13th, 2023  
Loopy-Lou
Looks wonderful
July 13th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely spot for lunch - wouldn't it make a beautiful jig-saw puzzle!!!!
July 13th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Very private, you could be sitting in your own garden Judith.
July 13th, 2023  
