Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
184 / 365
Lunch spot
This was our coffee and afternoon tea stop yesterday. A little tea room near to the cathedral. In the morning we met a group of older men here, who were enjoying a good old natter. They called themselves the Ely Grumpies!
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 3. I love...
3409
photos
135
followers
181
following
50% complete
View this month »
177
178
179
180
181
182
183
184
Latest from all albums
3144
3145
3146
3147
183
3148
184
3149
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Spoiled for choice
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
12th July 2023 4:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
ely
,
tea-room
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely
July 13th, 2023
Loopy-Lou
Looks wonderful
July 13th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely spot for lunch - wouldn't it make a beautiful jig-saw puzzle!!!!
July 13th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Very private, you could be sitting in your own garden Judith.
July 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close