Previous
185 / 365
Day 4
This is a close-up of part of the textile panel shown in my other album
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
2
2
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
3413
photos
135
followers
181
following
50% complete
View this month »
178
179
180
181
182
183
184
185
Latest from all albums
183
3148
184
3149
3150
3151
185
3152
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Spoiled for choice
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
12th July 2023 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
close-up
,
creation
,
galaxy
,
planets
,
textile
,
ely-cathedral
Christine Sztukowski
Excellent close-up
July 16th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Wonderful
July 16th, 2023
