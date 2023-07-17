Sign up
Previous
186 / 365
Let the water teem with living creatures .....
..... and let the birds fly above the earth. This is Jacqui Parkinson's interpretation of day five of the creation story. A riot of colour and creatures, all depicted in silk and stitch
17th July 2023
17th Jul 23
8
2
Judith Johnson
Tags
creation
,
day-5
,
ely-cathedral
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful ! fav
July 17th, 2023
MONTSERRAT
Wouh j'adore 👏
July 17th, 2023
haskar
ace
Lovely
July 17th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Another beautiful one
July 17th, 2023
Dorothy
ace
So beautiful and intricate.
July 17th, 2023
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
Gorgeous Genesis 1:20 depiction.
July 17th, 2023
Barb
ace
I think this is my favorite so far! All beautiful, however!
July 17th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
@bjywamer
I think it's my favourite too, Barb!
July 17th, 2023
