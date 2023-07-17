Previous
Let the water teem with living creatures ..... by busylady
Let the water teem with living creatures .....

..... and let the birds fly above the earth. This is Jacqui Parkinson's interpretation of day five of the creation story. A riot of colour and creatures, all depicted in silk and stitch
17th July 2023

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4.
Beryl Lloyd
Beautiful ! fav
July 17th, 2023  
MONTSERRAT
Wouh j'adore 👏
July 17th, 2023  
haskar
Lovely
July 17th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Another beautiful one
July 17th, 2023  
Dorothy
So beautiful and intricate.
July 17th, 2023  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖
Gorgeous Genesis 1:20 depiction.
July 17th, 2023  
Barb
I think this is my favorite so far! All beautiful, however!
July 17th, 2023  
Judith Johnson
@bjywamer I think it's my favourite too, Barb!
July 17th, 2023  
