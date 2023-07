The bigger picture

This shows the development of the old railway yards and sheds near to King's Cross station into a thriving area with restaurants and bars, shops, chairs for relaxing, landscaped walkways overlooking the canal and many boards detailing the historical facts about how it used to be. The circular building back left used to be a gasholder, but has now been to converted into flats. I looked up 'London's gasholders' and came up with a one bedroom apartment for sale at £1,800,000!