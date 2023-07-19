Previous
Day 6 (2) by busylady
Day 6 (2)

'So God created mankind in his own image'.
This is the whole panel showing day 6 of the Creation story as told in the book of Genesis.
See a close-up of the panel here https://365project.org/busylady/365/2023-07-19
Judith Johnson

Photo Details

