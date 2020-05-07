Sign up
Photo 481
Evening Dandelion
Taken whilst sat in a field waiting for the sun to set & the moon to rise. Dandelions are everywhere in abundance at the moment!
7th May 2020
7th May 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
7th May 2020 7:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun
,
dandelion
,
field
,
evening
