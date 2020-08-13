Sign up
Photo 512
Little Alliums
That’s what Phil says they are. We have several thick clumps of them & they are rather pretty.
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1981
photos
143
followers
141
following
140% complete
505
506
507
508
509
510
511
512
353
354
355
356
357
358
359
512
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
13th August 2020 2:27pm
Tags
purple
,
flowers
,
garden
Judith Johnson
Love this, nice dof
August 13th, 2020
JackieR
ace
Could it be chives??? Beautiful dof
August 13th, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
no they are bigger than chives.
August 13th, 2020
