Little Alliums by carole_sandford
Little Alliums

That’s what Phil says they are. We have several thick clumps of them & they are rather pretty.
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Judith Johnson
Love this, nice dof
August 13th, 2020  
JackieR ace
Could it be chives??? Beautiful dof
August 13th, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond no they are bigger than chives.
August 13th, 2020  
