They do Lay Down by carole_sandford
They do Lay Down

Should have used this yesterday, but it was still on the camera. I said in yesterday’s narrative that he laid down. I’m guessing they sleep in position they want….
9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
Diana ace
Oh yes they do. We live in horse countryside and I have often seen this. Lovely shot and light.
June 10th, 2021  
Lin ace
He looks very relaxed!
June 10th, 2021  
Kate ace
I have heard that they only lay down if they feel safe.
June 10th, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
@k9photo that makes sense.
June 10th, 2021  
Phil Sandford ace
They do. Always a surprise when you see it though
June 10th, 2021  
