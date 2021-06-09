Sign up
Photo 605
They do Lay Down
Should have used this yesterday, but it was still on the camera. I said in yesterday’s narrative that he laid down. I’m guessing they sleep in position they want….
9th June 2021
9th Jun 21
5
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
2383
photos
165
followers
153
following
599
600
601
602
603
604
605
606
1751
1752
604
1753
1754
605
1755
606
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Taken
9th June 2021 6:53am
Tags
morning
,
early
,
horse
,
sleep
,
field
Diana
ace
Oh yes they do. We live in horse countryside and I have often seen this. Lovely shot and light.
June 10th, 2021
Lin
ace
He looks very relaxed!
June 10th, 2021
Kate
ace
I have heard that they only lay down if they feel safe.
June 10th, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
@k9photo
that makes sense.
June 10th, 2021
Phil Sandford
ace
They do. Always a surprise when you see it though
June 10th, 2021
