Cottage Garden by carole_sandford
Photo 618

Cottage Garden

That’s what’s our beds are supposed to portray & I think they more or less do. This is mainly delphiniums .
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Carole Sandford

Lou Ann ace
Lovely.
July 2nd, 2021  
