Hellebore Trio by carole_sandford
Photo 709

Hellebore Trio

A colour version of the hellebores from yesterday’s shot. Had to post some colour!
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details

Debra
Absolutely exquisite
February 7th, 2022  
Phil Sandford ace
Stunning
February 7th, 2022  
Diana ace
Absolutely gorgeous.
February 7th, 2022  
