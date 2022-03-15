Previous
Hackthorn Estate by carole_sandford
Photo 724

Hackthorn Estate

Another scrim my visit to Hackthorn. These were originally outbuildings/ stables etc on the original estate. Now not part of the estate as such & probably re-purposed. I liked the jumble of red roofs.
15th March 2022 15th Mar 22

Carole Sandford

Lou Ann ace
My, I hope the residents all like each other, those homes, if they are homes now, are close together.
March 15th, 2022  
