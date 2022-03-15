Sign up
Photo 724
Hackthorn Estate
Another scrim my visit to Hackthorn. These were originally outbuildings/ stables etc on the original estate. Now not part of the estate as such & probably re-purposed. I liked the jumble of red roofs.
15th March 2022
15th Mar 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2790
photos
175
followers
144
following
198% complete
View this month »
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Taken
12th March 2022 3:21pm
Privacy
Tags
red
,
village
,
roofs
,
estate
,
outbuildings
,
hackthorn
Lou Ann
ace
My, I hope the residents all like each other, those homes, if they are homes now, are close together.
March 15th, 2022
