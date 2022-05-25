Previous
Busy Spiders by carole_sandford
Photo 773

Busy Spiders

From yesterday’s visit to Willingham Woods. This rather huge spider web/webs were attached to the bottom of the tree trunk & were being highlighted by the evening sun.
25th May 2022 25th May 22

Carole Sandford

Jacqueline ace
Doing very good work! Great capture Carol!
May 25th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
Some work gone into that Carole, it’s a village!
May 25th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
A nursery for spiders.
May 25th, 2022  
