Photo 773
Busy Spiders
From yesterday’s visit to Willingham Woods. This rather huge spider web/webs were attached to the bottom of the tree trunk & were being highlighted by the evening sun.
25th May 2022
25th May 22
3
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
woods
,
webs
,
spiders
,
willingham
Jacqueline
ace
Doing very good work! Great capture Carol!
May 25th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
Some work gone into that Carole, it’s a village!
May 25th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
A nursery for spiders.
May 25th, 2022
