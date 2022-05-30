Previous
The Hunchback of Notre Dame by carole_sandford
Photo 776

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Phil I had a great evening . Had a meal at the new Cathedral Cafe followed by watching an excellent performance of the Hunchback of Notre Dame in the cathedral! Not quite the West End, but very good nevertheless!
30th May 2022 30th May 22

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot - some of the amateur companies do such excellent performance -- I think our local operatic society is performing "the hunchback of Notre Dame " this Autumn ! They are very good and I hope I can go to see them performing !
May 30th, 2022  
