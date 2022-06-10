Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 781
Church in a Field
This small church is literally the only building in a field. It is St Hubert’s at Idsworth. There were also lots of big daisies which I incorporated too.
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
6
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2935
photos
175
followers
147
following
213% complete
774
775
776
777
778
779
780
781
2115
2116
2117
2118
2119
780
781
2120
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
Taken
10th June 2022 6:49pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Flashback
Tags
church
,
st
,
field
,
hugh
moni kozi
ace
Oh, how lovely
June 10th, 2022
Diana
ace
Love the daisies and this beautiful capture. Lovely church and cloudscape.
June 10th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely capture
June 10th, 2022
JackieR
ace
But no poppies! Sorry. A gorgeous capture of the umpteenth church we visited today!!
June 10th, 2022
Granny7(Denise)
ace
This is lovely Fav
June 10th, 2022
Hazel
ace
Lovely capture and makes me want to revisit!
June 10th, 2022
