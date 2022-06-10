Previous
Church in a Field by carole_sandford
Photo 781

Church in a Field

This small church is literally the only building in a field. It is St Hubert’s at Idsworth. There were also lots of big daisies which I incorporated too.
10th June 2022 10th Jun 22

Carole Sandford

moni kozi ace
Oh, how lovely
June 10th, 2022  
Diana ace
Love the daisies and this beautiful capture. Lovely church and cloudscape.
June 10th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely capture
June 10th, 2022  
JackieR ace
But no poppies! Sorry. A gorgeous capture of the umpteenth church we visited today!!
June 10th, 2022  
Granny7(Denise) ace
This is lovely Fav
June 10th, 2022  
Hazel ace
Lovely capture and makes me want to revisit!
June 10th, 2022  
