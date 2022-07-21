Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 801
Leavers Assembly
Not my photo, but sent to me by my daughter, marking the milestone of Lucy leaving primary School.
21st July 2022
21st Jul 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3001
photos
174
followers
148
following
219% complete
View this month »
795
796
797
798
799
800
801
802
Latest from all albums
2159
800
2160
2161
801
2162
802
2163
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Extras
Taken
21st July 2022 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
school
,
milestone
,
assembly
,
primary
,
leavers
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close