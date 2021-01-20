Previous
Centre Stage by carole_sandford
Centre Stage

Which is what Joe Biden will be today. Watched the inauguration of the 46th US President on TV. The world is now watching as this term of office unfolds.
Krista Marson
Count me ready for the new era!
January 20th, 2021  
Sue Cooper
I too have been watching. What an excellent speech.
January 20th, 2021  
Boxplayer
A glimmer of hope for 2021 at least.
January 20th, 2021  
Lin
What a great photo (makes it look like you are there!) A hopeful speech, but we have 4 years of issues to correct...it will be a long road
January 20th, 2021  
bkb in the city
It will be a very interesting 4 years
January 20th, 2021  
