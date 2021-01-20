Sign up
Discuss
Photo 1614
Centre Stage
Which is what Joe Biden will be today. Watched the inauguration of the 46th US President on TV. The world is now watching as this term of office unfolds.
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
Krista Marson
ace
Count me ready for the new era!
January 20th, 2021
Sue Cooper
ace
I too have been watching. What an excellent speech.
January 20th, 2021
Boxplayer
ace
A glimmer of hope for 2021 at least.
January 20th, 2021
Lin
ace
What a great photo (makes it look like you are there!) A hopeful speech, but we have 4 years of issues to correct...it will be a long road
January 20th, 2021
bkb in the city
It will be a very interesting 4 years
January 20th, 2021
