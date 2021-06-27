Sign up
Photo 1772
You eat & I’ll watch…
Baby blue tits on the fat ball feeder.
27th June 2021
27th Jun 21
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
Years 1 to 5
Taken
22nd June 2021 3:11pm
two
,
blue
,
birds
,
feeding
,
tits
Susan Wakely
ace
So sweet.
June 27th, 2021
Barrgun
great photo
June 27th, 2021
JackieR
ace
gprgeously crisp focus and details
June 27th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Really nice details
June 27th, 2021
