Photo 2054
Purple for Lent
Castle Square, Up Hill, Lincoln. The cathedral is once again lit up purple, this time for Lent.
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 6
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
5th April 2022 8:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
cathedral
,
lent
,
castle
,
square
,
lincoln
Joan Robillard
ace
For a second I thought it was Disney Land. Beautiful
April 5th, 2022
