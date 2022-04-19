Previous
Carnation by carole_sandford
Photo 2068

Carnation

One of the colourful flowers from my Anniversary bouquet.
19th April 2022 19th Apr 22

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Shutterbug ace
That is really beautiful on white. Terrific detail and depth within the petals.
April 19th, 2022  
Phil Sandford ace
Excellent hi-key
April 19th, 2022  
