Yellow Fields by carole_sandford
Yellow Fields

There are lots of yellow fields around Lincolnshire at the moment. This one is at the end of our village.
24th April 2022 24th Apr 22

Carole Sandford

Renee Salamon ace
What a beautiful scene and fab colours - a real feast for the eyes
April 24th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
Love that yellow field, it hurts my eyes it’s so yellow when you see it in real life!
April 24th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Lovely sky and field!
April 24th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Stunning field of color, like the framing as well!
April 24th, 2022  
